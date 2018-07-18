Town of Crestone Downtown Redevelopment Project, Phase II work will begin July 19

The Crestone Town Trustees are pleased to announce the start of the next phase of our downtown improvements in the public right of way. Work is scheduled to begin July 19 and the first activity will be asphalt removal on Silver between Cottonwood and Alder, parts of Galena between Cottonwood and Cedar and Cottonwood between Golden and the Gallery Building Alley. This will be followed by the installation of concrete curb and gutter, sidewalk and lastly the repaving of these streets. Please be mindful of construction zones. All local businesses will remain open. Your patience is greatly appreciated!

The Project:

Work on the downtown improvements began in 2013. A Community Task Force was appointed by the Trustees to develop a project that would visibly convey community values and aspirations. Following on local bootstrap initiatives, the project is intended to provide an inviting pedestrian experience in the core area, including improved parking and storm water drainage.

Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding was received from the Department of Local Affairs (DOLA) for Phase I construction. The beautiful flower plantings are the result of a broad community effort of over 80 volunteers (the “Fellowship of the Flowers”) who raised funds and gathered for a grand day of planting last year. Many people made cash donations to have over 20 large trees planted. The Town is coordinating the landscape irrigation improvements with the “Fellowship of the Flowers” volunteers with the goal of installing plantings next spring.

Due to the success of Phase I, the Town’s second grant request was approved in 2017. This current phase is focused on completing the Silver Avenue improvements, as well as work on Cottonwood and Galena. For the first time the downtown will have continuous pedestrian sidewalks from Lonny’s Creative Trade gift shop all the way to the Crestone Mercantile.

Alcon Construction did the work for Phase I and we are pleased that they are the contractor for Phase II. Work is estimated to take 90 days. As in Phase I there will be a need for short term alternative street and pedestrian routes. Every effort will be made to maintain access to businesses and homes in the project area.

Businesses and residents in the project area can obtain further information about scheduling near your home or place of business by contacting the town clerk- 719 256 4313 or crestonelerk@fairpoint.com; or Mayor Kairina Danforth at thecrestoneoasis@yahoo.com

Thank you for your patience and consideration.