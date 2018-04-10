Sen. Bennet Office to Hold Listening Sessions in Saguache April 17
Denver, CO – Colorado U.S. Senator Michael Bennet (D-CO) invites residents of the San Luis Valley to meet with a member of his Colorado staff.
A representative from Bennet’s office will meet one-on-one with people in Saguache on Tuesday, April 17 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Appoints are encouraged, but not required.
Are you struggling with an issue with the Department of Veterans Affairs, IRS, Social Security Administration, or another federal agency? Do you have a suggestion for Congress that will help your family or community? If so, then Senator Michael Bennet invites you to meet one-on-one with a representative from his office.
To RSVP – send an email to Lee_Swenson@bennet.senate.gov. Please include a brief description of the issue you want to address, as this will help Lee assist you. If you are already working with someone in Bennet’s office, please include that information in your email as well.
Those without email access can call 303-653-7015.
Who: Office of U.S. Senator Michael Bennet
What: One-on-one meetings with constituents
When: Tuesday, April 17 from 10 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Where: Road and Bridge Meeting Room, 305 3rd Street, Saguache, CO