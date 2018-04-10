Sen. Bennet Office to Hold Listening Sessions in Saguache April 17

A representative from Bennet’s office will meet one-on-one with people in Saguache on Tuesday, April 17 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Appoints are encouraged, but not required.

Are you struggling with an issue with the Department of Veterans Affairs, IRS, Social Security Administration, or another federal agency? Do you have a suggestion for Congress that will help your family or community? If so, then Senator Michael Bennet invites you to meet one-on-one with a representative from his office.

