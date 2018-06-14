Sagauche County goes to Stage 2 fire restrictions

Pursuant to Saguache County Ordinance 2013-1, AN ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING THE DECLARATION OF OPEN FIRE BANS BY THE BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS OR THE COUNTY SHERIFF, I have determined that Stage 2 fire restrictions need to be implemented due to the “high” fire danger in Saguache County which is approaching “extreme”. The following will now apply under Section II. Prohibited Activities of Ordinance 2013-01:

This Fire Ban is for all of Saguache County, effective June 7, 2018

SECTION II. PROHIBITED ACTIVITIES:

(1) The following activities are deemed to be “open fires” for the purposes of this Ordinance and are subject to ban:

(A) Building, maintaining, attending or using an open fire to burn trash, debris, fence rows, or vegetation, any campfire (including in Forest Service Campgrounds), warming fire, or charcoal grill. (Propane grill fires are allowed).

(B) Lighting of fireworks of any kind, explosives, blasting caps, or any incendiary which may result in the ignition of flammable material.

(C) Smoking except in an enclosed vehicle or building.

(D) Welding or operating an acetylene or other torch with open flame.

(E) Disposing of any burning material or material hot enough to cause the ignition of weeds or grass such as cigarette or cigar butts or hot coals, except in a fireproof receptacle designed for such disposal.

(F) The use of chainsaws and other internal combustion engines unless equipped with a spark arrestor, and accompanied onsite by a chemical pressurized fire extinguisher of not less than 8 ounces weight capacity, and a size 0 or larger round pointed shovel with an overall length of at least 36 inches.

(2) The following person(s) shall be exempt from the provisions of this Ordinance:

(A) Persons with a valid permit or authorization from the Saguache County Sheriff specifically authorizing the otherwise prohibited act. i.e. Outdoor Cremations, agricultural needs.

(B) Any federal, state or local officer or member of an organized rescue or firefighting force in the performance of an official duty.