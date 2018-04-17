Home
Fire east of Alamosa causes evacuations
April 17, 2018 |
Filed under:
Breaking News
|
Posted by:
The Crestone Eagle
The Valley Courier Reports:
https://alamosanews.com/article/south-river-road-evacuated
Want to read the whole paper? Visit
these locations
|
digital subscription
|
paper subscription
