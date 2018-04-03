Dangerous three county car chase finally ends in a crash

By Mary Lowers

According to Saguache County Deputy, Wayne Clark, on Saturday, March 31 the Saguache County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) was advised by the Rio Grande Sheriff’s Office (RGSO) of a high speed vehicle pursuit, involving two vehicles, coming from Rio Grande County into Saguache County. One of the vehicles was stopped using spike strips called stop strips, near the Gun Barrel Gas Station.

The second vehicle a black Jeep Wrangler, tried to head off in several different directions before going into the Town of Saguache. Racing through town the Jeep intentionally swerved trying evidently to hit a SCSO Sergeant. The Jeep was able to elude attempts to stop it in Saguache.

As they sped north, the two subjects in the Jeep carjacked a silver Nissan SUV at gunpoint near Villa Grove. The pursuit continued into Chaffee County up and over Poncha Pass and into Poncha Springs. Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) had been alerted and along with the Saluda Police Department, had the junction of HWY 285 and HWY 50 well blocked with stop sticks in place.

As the high jacked Nissan approached the bottom of Poncha Pass they rammed a deputy’s car whipped around heading south on HWY 285 back toward the Valley. The Nissan drove on the wrong side of the road forcing north bound traffic off the road at a great risk to other drivers. Two Saguache County Deputies tried to set up a road block at the summit of Poncha Pass but the suspects were able to elude it.

Continuing south the commandeered Nissan crashed and rolled north of Villa Grove. Both the driver and passenger were found to have multiple warrants out for their arrest. Neither subject was seriously injured. Both driver and passenger were arrested and jailed.