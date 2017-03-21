Wisdom Keepers Coming to Crestone March 23

- Home
- Classifieds
- Letters
- Lodging
- Spiritual Centers
- Outdoors
- Columns
- Calendar
Please join us for an evening of talks, sacred dance & music celebrating culture, consciousness, sustainability & creativity, on Thursday, March 23rd, 7pm to 9pm at the Charter School.
Speakers include: Lee Temple, our local wisdom keeper, author of the Global Awakening series and founder of PrimaMundi.com; Dena Merriam, Founder of The Global Peace Initiative of Women and the Contemplative Alliance; Tiokasin Ghosthorse Cheyenne River Lakota Nation, South Dakota, an international speaker on Peace, Indigenous and Mother Earth perspective; and Swami Atmarupananda Senior Teacher, Ramakrishna Order.
Temple Dance Music from Ancient India & Egypt: Sharron Rose, Satya & Brian Chi, Crestone drummers & dancers; and Signe Ramstrom, classical Indian Kathak & Natcha Yoga dance.
Lee will be launching his new book Awakening into Unity, and all book sales proceeds will benefit the Charter School. Bring a rattle!