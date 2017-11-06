Tipton Staff to Hold Mobile Office Hours in Saguache County Nov. 9

- Home
|WASHINGTON D.C. — A member of Congressman Scott Tipton’s (CO-03) staff will hold mobile office hours in Saguache County on November 9, 2017. During these mobile office hours, Tipton’s staff will be able to assist constituents with issues regarding Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, Veterans Affairs, Bureau of Land Management, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, the Internal Revenue Service, as well as acquiring American Flags flown over the U.S. Capitol. Appointments are not necessary, and all constituents are welcome to attend.
Mobile Office Hours Saguache County
WHO: Brenda Felmlee, Field Representative
WHEN: Thursday, November 9, 2017, 2:30-4:30 PM MT
WHERE: Saguache Road and Bridge Meeting Room, 305 3rd St, Saguache, CO 81149