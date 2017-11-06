Tipton Staff to Hold Mobile Office Hours in Saguache County Nov. 9

WASHINGTON D.C. — A member of Congressman Scott Tipton’s (CO-03) staff will hold mobile office hours in Saguache County on November 9, 2017. During these mobile office hours, Tipton’s staff will be able to assist constituents with issues regarding Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, Veterans Affairs, Bureau of Land Management, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, the Internal Revenue Service, as well as acquiring American Flags flown over the U.S. Capitol. Appointments are not necessary, and all constituents are welcome to attend. Mobile Office Hours Saguache County WHO: Brenda Felmlee, Field Representative WHEN: Thursday, November 9, 2017, 2:30-4:30 PM MT WHERE: Saguache Road and Bridge Meeting Room, 305 3rd St, Saguache, CO 81149 Congressman Scott R. Tipton represents Colorado’s Third District. He serves on the House Committee on Financial Services and the House Committee on Natural Resources. He is Vice Chairman of the Financial Services Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations. Tipton is the Executive Vice Chairman of the Congressional Western Caucus and Co-chairman of the Congressional Small Business Caucus.