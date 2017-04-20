San Luis Valley Brand Ready for Launch—public presentation and vote April 27

ALAMOSA – Over the past year, Valley Initiative Partners, an ad-hoc group of community members from throughout the San Luis Valley, have been working on an economic development exercise to develop a brand for the Valley. On April 27, the result of that effort will be presented at a public meeting on the campus of Adams State University at Carson Auditorium in the Student Union Building. The meeting will begin with a reception at 5:30, followed by the presentation at 6:00.

“We encourage and invite all citizens of the six-county region to the San Luis Valley brand pre-launch to vote on the logo and tagline that locals feel best fits the spirit and authenticity of the entire 8,000-square-mile area we call home,” said Eric Grossman from Creede who spearheaded the initiative.

According to Grossman, this meeting for the SLV Branding Initiative is the culmination of countless volunteer hours to brand the region to those who are unaware of what it has to offer, or that it even exists.

“Its simple vision is to awaken potential and sustain opportunity from an overall economic development perspective by producing a tool that encompasses assets of the San Luis Valley,” Grossman said of the branding initiative. “The public vote is vital to the success of the brand.”