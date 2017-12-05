Rust Trial Opens in Saguache

by Mary Lowers

On December 4 the trial of Charles Moises Gonzales, 47 of Saguache for the murder of mountain biking pioneer, Michael Damien Rust in 2009 got underway. Charges Gonzales faces charges including: two counts of first degree murder, burglary, theft, tampering with physical evidence, and abuse of a corpse. Thoughtful persistent investigation of this cold case by the Saguache County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has brought Gonzales to stand trial for these crimes.

The jury of eight woman and six men plus alternates was selected from a pool of fifty potential jurors who were given instructions by Judge Jane Tidbull and officially seated for the trial. District Attorney, Crista Newmyer-Olsen of the Twelfth Judicial District and Alamosa Defense Attorney Amanda Hopkins were in court and the Prosecutors Opening Statement was read. The trial begins in earnest this week and the online Eagle will keep you updated.