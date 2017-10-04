Prescribed Burns Planned On San Luis Valley National Wildlife Refuges

ALAMOSA, Colo – The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service plans to conduct prescribed burns on the Alamosa, Baca and Monte Vista National Wildlife Refuges this Fall. These prescribed burns are designed to reduce fuels and improve wildlife habitat. The burns will be conducted by professional fire personnel from the San Luis Valley Interagency Fire Management Unit. Exact burn dates will depend on weather conditions and other prescription requirements.

Neighbors and towns adjacent to the refuges should be aware of large plumes of smoke temporarily generated as a result of the prescribed burning, and that some burn units have the potential to smolder for several days. All burns will be monitored until they are declared completely out. Signs will be posted along nearest major roads. Any neighbors or individuals that may require special consideration or assistance in the event that unplanned smoke issues arise are encouraged to call Baca Refuge Manager, Ron Garcia at (719) 256-5527 or Alamosa/Monte Vista Refuge Manager Suzanne Beauchaine at (719)-589-4021 Ext. 1003.

Prescribed fire smoke may affect your health. For more information see https://www.colorado.gov/pacific/cdphe/wood-smoke-and-health.

For additional information, contact the Baca National Wildlife Refuge at (719) 256-5527 or Alamosa/Monte Vista NWR at (719) 589-4021