October 2017: Letters to Editor

Love letter

Dear Crestone Community,

I am so sorry that I left Crestone for Arizona without saying good bye. I would have cried.

Crestone will always be my “home town.” I am missing all the hugs at the PO and grocery stores and restaurants. And the special and interesting people. Thank you all for the support during my (and Ken’s) time at the Desert Sage and at His and Hers Hairstyle. It all started out in 1992.

To keep in touch I am adding my address so if you are ever in Green Valley or feel like dropping me a note sometime it would please me.

I want to thank all of you who helped me pack up and sell and store “stuff”, I truly could not have done it without you. Big Tom, you got me organized when I was too tired to think.

With Love,

Lynda Kucin

(968 W. Camino Asturias, Green Valley, AZ 85622. I will keep my cell # in the NHN phone book.)

Joyful thanks

Dear Editor,

Special thanks to the awesome folks at Joyful Journey Hot Springs! I somehow lost my wallet there last weekend and it just showed up at my doorstep with all of my money and everything! Thanks guys and gals! You are the best!

Sincerely,

Ron Bowman

Celebrating &

Supporting the Library

Dear Neighbors,

We discovered Crestone’s hidden treasure 17 years ago when we were welcomed into the Baca Grande library by Suzanne McGregor and Barry Monroe. Little did we know, that behind the library’s unprepossessing exterior we would discover a wealth of resources: fiction, non-fiction, bestsellers, children’s literature, Crestone-specific books, computers, books on tape, and a superb DVD collection that would be the envy of any library we have ever visited. The best treasure contained in the library, however, is its wonderful staff. Suzanne, Barry and Sandia always greet everyone with a smile, are never too busy to answer/or research a question, solve a computer issue, or recommend a book or film that they think you might enjoy. Suzanne is truly exceptional; she manages to create “loaves and fishes” library feasts out of her very limited acquisitions budget.

If you haven’t visited the library, please make it a point to do so, and consider becoming a “Friend of the Library”. This group is dedicated to supporting our library and raising funds to create a library building that is worthy of the resources that it brings to our community. Our next meeting will be held at 1:30pm on October 6 at the Old Schoolhouse in downtown Crestone. Please join us and become a sustaining member of the library family. If you’re already a member and want to renew, or if you want to give a gift membership in honor or remembrance of someone special, please contact the staff at the library. Annual memberships are only $12 and funds go directly to support the cultural heart of Crestone.

In the meantime, our library is being refurbished, and you can help. Thanks to a grant application submitted by Library District Director Sarah Koehn Frey, we are getting a brand new circulation desk (courtesy of the carpentry crew at Fremont County Corrections). We are also getting new carpeting to be installed in the library foyer and fiction area. We need volunteers to help pack and move books prior to the installation on Monday and Tuesday October 9 and 10. We will reverse the process on October 13 and 14 (Fri. and Sat.) when we will unpack and reshelve the books. Please let the staff know if you can volunteer to be a “mover and shaker” on any of these dates, so that the Friends of the Library can provide sandwich fixings for our community volunteer crew. The library will be closed during its facelift (October 9-14) but will be reopening on Monday, October 16 and proudly displaying its “makeover”.

We hope to see you there!

Terry and Trish Cole

Surgery recovery items for loan

To the Editor and our Moffat and Crestone communities:

I have inherited some of the temporary necessities one uses after hip or knee replacement surgery and offer them on loan to anyone in our area who needs them. Call me at 719-256-4989.

A walker, a raised toilet seat, hand rails that attach to the toilet to assist one in standing up, a “reacher” for picking up lightweight items, a stationary bicycle, the device for getting one’s socks on, and encouragement, after two wildly successful hip replacement surgeries of my own.

Peggy Godfrey

Indivisible-sponsored climate presentation

To the Editor:

Approximately 50 community members attended the Climate Reality Project presentation sponsored by Indivisible Crestone/Baca Sunday, Sept. 25 at the old Crestone schoolhouse.

Owen Perkins of Denver, the presenter, was among the approximately 1,000 Coloradans that underwent a three-day training course and learned directly from Al Gore about how to translate Gore’s film, An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power, into a concrete understanding and individual action within our own state.

Indivisible Crestone/Baca hopes and intends to work with the many regional Indivisible groups as well as with other SLV groups such as SLV Women ACT to host roundtable or townhall-type events with as many 2018 primary candidates for Colorado governor, attorney general, Congressional District 3 and other local/regional offices as possible.

Please contact me if you’d like to be notified of upcoming such special events. And don’t forget that our “post card posse” meets regularly on Thursdays at 12:30 at the Desert Sage to write to our elected representatives and you are warmly invited to join them.

Susannah Ortego

Spay & neuter clinic thank you

Dear Editor,

We had another very successful spay neuter clinic in September! Heartfelt thanks to all of our sponsors: The Crestone Mercantile, The Crestone Brewery, The Baca POA, The Rainbow B&B, The Crestone Eagle, Gracies Farmstead, and Ramji’s Indian Café.

A huge thank to all of the great voulunteers: Lisa Haskins, Melinda Davis, Denise Peine, Mary Lowers, Jane Samson, Pam Gripp, Patti Leake, Jade Montoya Vigil, Seth Buchanan, Jennifer Thomas, Cathrin Joy and Rene Evenson. And last but certainly not least to Lisa Petri and Tiffany Bull with Colorado Animal Welfare League, this would all be impossible without you!

Linda M Behrns, DVM