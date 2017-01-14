Monte Vista, Colorado: NEW photo contest event for the 2017 Monte Vista Crane Festival

January 12, 2017 – It’s been said that it’s near to impossible to take a bad picture in Colorado’s scenic San Luis Valley. So, this year the Monte Vista Crane Festival (March 10-12) is hosting its first annual photo contest, with a theme of “What you love most about nature in the San Luis Valley.”

Send in your pictures and let the Crane Fest judges see what you’ve got! Your submission could capture the moment when a deer peered curiously through your window. Or when you spotted a dragonfly perched on a cattail. Or perhaps it was a cyclist with the majestic Sangre de Cristo Mountains looming in the background, or that wonderful moment when your child was transfixed by the velvety pink globes of a milkweed plant.

Winners will receive prizes, including the display of their photograph at the Monte Vista Visitor’s Center, their printed and framed photo and the possibility for publication in a national magazine. There will be one winner and one runner-up in the categories of People & Nature, Wildlife, Adventure and Young Photographer (ages 10-20 years old). There will also be Honorable Mentions and a People’s Choice award. There is no fee for entries. All photos must have been taken in the Rio Grande watershed.

Photo entries will be accepted January 12, 2017 – February 15, 2017. For more information about contest rules and how to submit a photo, visit www.cityofmontevista.com/2266/Media.