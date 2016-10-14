Letter in support of Dossenback for POA Board

No one is better qualified, by temperament or experience, to do this than Steve Dossenback. He is a patient, accessible, fair minded member of our community, who has already racked up a lot of valuable experience serving as a volunteer member of the EAC or Environmental and Architectural Committee. This is an important and often thankless job. Ultimately the EAC is responsible for maintaining the standards, the aesthetics, the property values and the livability of our Baca community—by following interpreting, and applying our covenants and governing documents in a fair, even-handed and intelligent manner. Steve Dossenback has a gift for listening, and a gift for bringing clarity to potentially confusing land-use issues. Time and again, in public meetings, Steve has diffused conflict and explained the Baca Grande rules and regs and how they apply in ways that everyone can understand and eventually agree on.