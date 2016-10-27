Key reminders for Colorado voters

COLORADO Boulder County Clerk and Recorder Hillary Hall and Boulder District Attorney Stan Garnett offered the following key reminders to voters last week in advance of the General Election.

Elections in Colorado are conducted by mail with Voter Service and Polling Centers (VSPC) available for those who would like additional assistance with voting or who prefer to vote in person. Now that all active registered voters have been mailed a ballot, voters should be advised that:

• Signing another person’s ballot envelope is a crime. You may only sign your own ballot envelope. Signing your spouse, child, roommate, etc. ballot envelope is strictly prohibited and will result in the ballot not being counted. All ballot envelopes are signature verified against the signature on your voter registration record. • Voting a ballot that is not your own is a crime. If for any reason you receive a ballot that is not your own, discard the ballot or return it to the county clerk’s office . If the person is recently deceased, mark that on the unopened envelope and return it to the county clerk.

• Attempting to vote more than once is a crime. The Colorado voting model is extremely advanced. Once someone has voted, that information is recorded in the statewide Secretary of State database preventing them from casting a ballot a second time.

• Watch the mail closely (even after the election). If for any reason the Elections Division cannot match a signature to the signature on record for the voter or if a voter fails to sign their ballot envelope, that person will be sent a letter in the mail notifying him/her there are eight days after the election (Wednesday, Nov 16 by 4:30 p.m.) to verify that the returned ballot is in fact the voter’s actual voted ballot.

Any occurrences of voters attempting to vote twice or any signatures discrepancies that have not been cleared up by the voter in question are turned over to the District Attorney’s office for investigation into voter fraud. Saguache County has experienced suspected voter fraud in the past; having to investigate these cases is expensive for taxpayers.

Any voter who receives a notice by mail about any discrepancy or problem with their ballot envelope must contact the Elections Division as soon as possible, even if the election has concluded and there are no close races. All cases not responded to are turned over to the District Attorney for investigation. This also serves as a great reminder for voters to sign the ballot envelope just as they normally sign their signatures and to return the voted ballot envelope early so that if there is any discrepancy with a signature, there will be more than sufficient time to address the issue. Those who have questions may contact Saguache County Clerk and Recorder Carla Gomez at 655-2512 . Key dates remaining for the 2016 General Election: Oct. 29 Voting at the Saguache County courthouse (VSPC) from 7 a.m. until 11 a.m. Oct. 31 Last day to register and still receive a ballot in the mail Nov. 5 Voting at the Saguache courthouse (VSPC) on Saturday from 7 a.m. until 11 a.m. Nov. 8 General Election Ballot drop-off and voting services available 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Ballots must be received by 7 p.m. to be counted.