Headlines

27th Annual Crestone Energy Fair Sept. 8, 9 & 10

Resilient Regeneration

Crestone celebrates its 27th consecutive year of hosting a local sustainability fair. The weekend will include educational presentations, community symposiums, unifying and harmonizing ceremonies, film viewings, hands-on demonstrations, music and guided home tours.

Sponsorship and vendor opportunities are still available with basic 10’x10’ vendor booth packages starting at $25 and range through our Abundance Level sponsorship of $350.

Friday, Sept. 8

• Within Reach – a film about a couple’s bicycle journey across the U.S. in search of sustainable communities

• Plan BE – CD release party – local gypsy mountain rock band

• R. Carlos Nakai – World-renowned Native American flutist at Shumei International

Friday will begin with a Welcome Reception to help attendees plan their weekend experience. This will be followed by the film, Within Reach, sponsored by the Fellowship for Intentional Communities, at the Cloud Station. Within Reach is a film about a couple’s bicycle journey across the U.S. in search of sustainable communities. Visit our FB page at Crestone Energy Fair to view a trailer. Friday night at 7pm, the Shumei International Insitute will host the brilliant Native American Flutist, Carlos Nakai. Contact Shumei directly for tickets at 719-256-5284. To close the evening, the Crestone Brewery will host a CD release party for our very own local gypsy mountain rock band, Plan BE. Come out and support these amazing artists on their first original release. Experience the melodic ascensions, rhythmic thump and searing lyrics of the good life, the strife of life, and the fellowship with the earth that flows from this assemblage.

Saturday, Sept. 9

• Music in the Park – all day local music

• Building Demonstrations – straw bale, earth-rammed tires, ferrous cement and others

• Community engagement – Cacao Ceremony, Amazonian breath work, Non-Violent Communication, Crestone/Baca Resiliency, potluck and chili cookoff and a non-motorized parade.

Saturday will be a day of music, education, community symposiums and hands-on building demonstrations. Worldchangers.us will lead us in a Cacao Ceremony and Amazonian breathwork at 10:30am in Little Pearl Park. You’ll find a variety of vendors and social activities back-dropped by an array of local music and healing practices throughout the park. The event will offer opportunities to interact with Resiliency HUB Members and local leaders to share your opinions and insights towards our collective future. These interactions are the driving force that guide the Resiliency members towards community-supported directives. Your participation is critical.

Couple these activities with the always-popular building demonstrations area where you’ll observe multiple building systems including earth bag, rammed earth tires, strawbale and papercrete along with a few possible surprises. The day will close with a community cookout and potluck, so get your grill or solar ovens ready and start picking through those recipes. The day’s finale will be the band that started it all . . . Chimney Choir, sponsored by the Cloud Station.

Sunday, Sept. 10

• Guided home tours in conjunction with (ASES) American Solar Energy Society’s National Solar Tour.

• Showcasing alternative materials, off-grid living, energy creation, unique architecture and repurposed materials

Sunday, local homeowners and retreat facilities will open their doors for our renowned guided home tours. The tours will meander through Crestone and the Baca Grande. This apex event puts you in the heart of it all. Walk through an earthship, touch a rammed earth wall, experience natural plasters and the abundance created by passive solar designs. This year we are excited to be partnering with the American Solar Energy Society (ASES) National Solar Tour. The National Solar Tour is the largest annual grassroots solar event in the nation. It allows visitors to learn, engage and be a part of the solution to current energy challenges.

The Crestone and Baca tours will showcase alternative materials, off-grid living, energy creation, unique architecture and repurposed materials. We are likely the most comprehensive collection of working examples available within a single community. See for yourself how it all works. We are asking the usual $15pp donation for tours. Visit ScSEED.org to see photos and video from past home tours. To learn more about the ASES National Tour locations, visit NationalSolarTour.org.

Crestone is proactively asking, answering and, most importantly, acting on the next series of big questions that stimulate our cultures evolution towards an abundant future. Join us Sept. 8, 9 & 10 for conversation and inspiration at the 27th Annual Crestone Energy Fair in beautiful Crestone, Colorado. For more information visit our FB page at Crestone Energy Fair or email Donovan at Dspitzman@yahoo.com.

-30-

Two rescued after fall descending Crestone Needle

Saguache County Search & Rescue has busy year

by Alder Lakish

On August 13 a technical climbing party of two male climbers safely climbed Crestone Needle. On the return to base camp they lost the trail where the trail passes over steep Category Five hard rock with no markers. In their descent they took what appeared to be a shortcut toward Cottonwood Lake, which looked as though it could be a safe descent from the top of the ridge. Unfortunately, as in much of the high country, the terrain in that area leads down one ledge to another which are easier to go down than up.

Their situation became more precarious as they descended further until eventually one of the climbers lost footing on the steep ledges and tumbled an estimated 100’ in hard scattered rock-ledge terrain. At the bottom of the fall his ankle bone was protruding from his flesh at a bad angle with significant bleeding, and he had several broken fingers. Luckily his partner was able to reach the injured man and apply a tourniquet to slow the bleeding. They were also lucky to have a cell phone signal and GPS on their phones, and were able to call out to 911.

Crestone Search and Rescue (S.A.R.) Incident Commander Dan Wheeler organized the rescue mission and called out a Black Hawk rescue helicopter from Vail with specially trained personnel for high alpine rescue missions. Meanwhile, hasty climbing teams were organized on both the Westcliffe side of the Sangre de Cristo range and the Crestone side, in case the helicopter mission failed.

A major hail storm struck the high peaks at the same time and the two climbers were trapped on a ledge where it was impossible to stand up, while being deluged by a small waterfall of melting hail water. After nearly an hour of searching by helicopter the Black Hawk rescue team located the two men and dropped a descent line with two high alpine medics to reach the injured man and his nearly hypothermic partner. The two medics and two subjects were then airlifted by a seat on the end of the dangled line to a transfer point in Westcliff where they were transferred to a Flight for Life medical helicopter.

The important lesson from this incident is the same as many of the S.A.R. calls; always prepare for worst possible situations when in the high country with signal materials. Take flag, mirror and flares, tourniquet and basic first aid gear, extra water and warm layered and waterproof clothing. And most important of all, pay close attention to your route up the mountain and always follow the same route back down. Remember, the law of the mountains is that there are no good shortcuts. If there were a better and shorter place for a trail, that is where the trail would be. And if there isn’t a trail there, but it looks like a good shortcut, it may become your death-trap.

2017 has been a busy year for many S&R agencies around the state. Here in Saguache County we have had 18 call outs so far this year, compared to 18 call outs for all of 2016. On August 15 Saguache S.A.R. had a total of 5 call outs in a single day.

S.A.R. could use your help. You do not need to be in the field to assist. Here are some ways you could help: manage an S.A.R. Google group, work on fundraising or grant writing, help with administrative support, become an S.A.R. driver, or assist with computer search software, GPS, general technical support.

If you are interested in helping S.A.R. please email saguachesearchandrescue@gmail.com.

-30