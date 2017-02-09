February 2017: Kidz Korner

WizKid Quiz

Approximately how many times a day does a human heart beat?***

a. 50,00 b. 100,000 c. 1,000,000 d. 500

What did the cavemen give his wife on Valentine’s Day?

Ughs and kisses!

What did the stamp say to the letter on Valentine’s Day?

I’m stuck on you!

What did the boy squirrel say to the girl squirrel on Valentine’s Day?

I’m nuts about you!

How can you tell the calendar is popular?

It always has a lot of dates.



What does a vampire call his sweetheart?

His ghoul-friend.



What did one oar say to the other oar?

How about a little row-mance?



Where do burgers take their Valentine’s Day dates to dance?

To the meatball.



What do you call romance in

a tropical fish tank?

Guppy love.



What do you call two birds in love?

Tweethearts.



Did Adam and Eve ever have a date?

No, but they had an apple.



What did the light bulb say to the switch?

You turn me on.



What did the boy octopus say to the girl octopus?

Can I hold your hand, hand, hand, hand, hand, hand, hand, hand?



What did the girl cat say to the boy cat on Valentine’s Day?

You’re purrr-fect for me.



What did the chocolate syrup say to the

ice cream?

I’m sweet on you.



What did the paper clip say to the magnet?

I’m so attracted to you.

Knock, knock.

Who’s there?

Howard.

Howard who?

Howard you like me to stop telling these silly Valentine’s Day jokes?