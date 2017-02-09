February 2017: Kidz Korner

- Home
WizKid Quiz
Approximately how many times a day does a human heart beat?***
a. 50,00
b. 100,000
c. 1,000,000
d. 500
What did the cavemen give his wife on Valentine’s Day?
Ughs and kisses!
What did the stamp say to the letter on Valentine’s Day?
I’m stuck on you!
What did the boy squirrel say to the girl squirrel on Valentine’s Day?
I’m nuts about you!
How can you tell the calendar is popular?
It always has a lot of dates.
What does a vampire call his sweetheart?
His ghoul-friend.
What did one oar say to the other oar?
How about a little row-mance?
Where do burgers take their Valentine’s Day dates to dance?
To the meatball.
What do you call romance in
a tropical fish tank?
Guppy love.
What do you call two birds in love?
Tweethearts.
Did Adam and Eve ever have a date?
No, but they had an apple.
What did the light bulb say to the switch?
You turn me on.
What did the boy octopus say to the girl octopus?
Can I hold your hand, hand, hand, hand, hand, hand, hand, hand?
What did the girl cat say to the boy cat on Valentine’s Day?
You’re purrr-fect for me.
What did the chocolate syrup say to the
ice cream?
I’m sweet on you.
What did the paper clip say to the magnet?
I’m so attracted to you.
Knock, knock.
Who’s there?
Howard.
Howard who?
Howard you like me to stop telling these silly Valentine’s Day jokes?
***ANSWER
If you use an average of 80 beats per minute, your heart beats about 4,800 times per hour.
That’s a whopping 115,200 times per day.
Poppy’s Valentine Lesson
by M. Diane Bairstow
“I do not want to give valentines to the Badger twins!” Poppy, a young white bunny, pouted. “They pull my ears and make fun of me!”
“It is the kind thing to do Poppy.” Madam Colette, Poppy’s human mistress, said as she cut out red paper hearts for Poppy to decorate. “If you give everyone a valentine, no one will feel left out.”
“Humph!” Poppy muttered and kept coloring the valentines.
The next day at school, all the valentines went into a big bowl, and after lunch Miss Blakely handed them out.
Lucy Longwing, the class favorite, got three before Poppy even got one. Then Miss Blakely put a card on Poppy’s desk; it was from Amanda Sue. Poppy watched as Lucy got two more. She felt like crying. Was she only going to get one? But then she got one from Janie Jones and one from Sammy Skunk.
The very last two valentines were for Poppy. She opened them carefully and sighed. They were from the Riley and Ralphie—the Badger twin! Being polite, she turned and smiled at them, and they both waved happily back. Poppy glanced down at their desks and saw that her valentines were the only ones they had.
After class, Riley and Ralphie came running after her. “Poppy, wait for us!” they called.
Oh No! Poppy thought, here they come to torment me.
“Can I carry your books?” Riley asked.
“And walk you home?” Ralphie added.
“OK.” Poppy said hesitantly and handed her books to Riley.
The boys talked her ears off as they walked home, but that was much better than pulling them, and Poppy thought about what Madam Colette often said, “A small kindness makes a big difference.”