Colorado Parks and Wildlife Southwest Region sets teleconference for hunters, anglers Feb. 1

DURANGO, Colo. — Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s southwest region invites hunters and anglers to give their ideas and voice their opinions about wildlife issues at a Sportsmen’s Roundtable meeting which will be held by video teleconference, 6-8 p.m. p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 1.

Anyone interested can go to one of the local wildlife offices in the southwest region to participate. Locations of the offices: Gunnison, 300 W. New York Ave.; Monte Vista, 0722 S Road 1 East; Montrose, 2300 S. Townsend Ave. (U. S. Highway 550); Durango, 415 Turner Drive.

The meeting is part of the ongoing statewide “Sportsmen’s Roundtable” process set up by CPW to assure that hunters, anglers and everyone who cares about wildlife can provide input and discuss issues with leaders of the agency.

Sportsmen’s Roundtable representatives will be at the meeting, along with Patt Dorsey, southwest regional manager. Also attending will be local CPW wildlife managers and biologists. Updates will be provided on: statewide and regional issues facing the agency; updates on big game, including deer, elk, bears and mountain lions; regional aquatic issues; and youth education and hunter recruitment efforts.

CPW staff wants to hear from participants regarding big game hunting, fishing and other wildlife-related issues.

“We know people are very busy, but we want to hear what’s on the minds of hunters and anglers,” Dorsey said. “The input we receive in the field is valuable and important. Wildlife conservation and management are vastly enhanced with an involved constituency.”

Southwest region representatives on the statewide roundtable group include Kevin Alexander of Gunnison, and Bob Cox of Cedaredge. The statewide committee is composed of 24 people from throughout Colorado.

For more information, call Joe Lewandowski at 970-375-6708; or by e-mail at joe.lewandowski@state.co.us.