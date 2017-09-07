Climber Dies in Fall on Challenger Point Climb

by Mary Lowers

According to a press release from Custer County Search and Rescue (CCSAR) a climber died on 14081’ Challenger Point, five miles east of Crestone. The Custer County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about the dead climber around 2pm on Sunday, September 3. CCSAR notified Saguache County Search and Rescue (SCSAR) and the two crews worked together to coordinate the response. Two CCSAR technical climbers located the deceased Sunday evening. CCSAR and SCSAR hiked into the area from the Crestone side in the early hours of Monday, September 4. The body was lowered by technical personnel to a basin landing zone where a Flight for Life helicopter picked up the deceased at 10:00am. The name and gender of the deceased was not released. The cause of the fall is under investigation.