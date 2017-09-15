Big Pot Bust near Bonanza

By Mary Lowers

Six men were taken to Saguache County Jail after a huge illegal marijuana growing operation was raided by a joint force of Saguache County Sheriff Dan Warrick and deputies and Colorado Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) agents. At 2:00 pm Thursday, Sept. 14 the house and greenhouses located about five miles up the road to Bonanza were surprised when law enforcement showed up arresting them and confiscating a very large amount of high grade marijuana. Sheriff Dan Warrick told me a rough total of ten long bed pickup truck loads came down the steep driveway to be loaded into a big Saguache County Road and Bridge Department dump truck. That dump truck was full of marijuana which when the rain began to fall left a skunk like smell over the scene. More details about this bust in the October Eagle.