Adams State will recognize World AIDS Day—to host quilt display Nov. 29 & 30, Dec. 1

Since 1988, World AIDS Day, held on Thursday, December 1, provides an opportunity for people worldwide to unite in the fight against HIV, show their support for people living with HIV and to commemorate people who have died. This year, Adams State University will once again display SLV panels from the historic AIDS Memorial Quilt and has scheduled a candlelight vigil, along with other events around the theme “Learn It, Live It, Act Upon It.”

The quilt panels will be on display Nov. 29 and 30 from 10am until 3pm and Dec. 1 from 10am until 6pm in the Student Union Building (SUB).

The candlelight vigil begins at 5:30pm on Dec. 1 in the SUB and will include a performance by 68 West as well as opportunities for participants to share their stories and light a candle for someone.

The theme “Learn It, Live It, Act Upon It” will be featured on three different days in the SUB. “Learn It,” on Monday, Nov. 28, will include posters with facts about AIDS; “Live It,” on Tuesday, Nov. 28, will feature written testimonials; and displays with information on how students can become involved by increasing awareness and reducing incidence, “Act Upon It,” will be on Wednesday, Nov. 30.

HIV/HCV testing will be available free of charge for Adams State students from 9am until 4pm on Thursday, Dec. 1, on the third floor of the SUB.

According to SLV Area Health Education Center Charlotte Ledonne, the vast majority of people with HIV and AIDS live in lower- and middle-income countries. Although progress has been made, HIV today continues to be a threat to men, women, and children on all continents around the world. World AIDS Day is important in educating people about HIV, its prevention, and the importance of health care access for all. By observing World AIDS Day, we are reminded that HIV and AIDS have not gone away, and that there are many things still to be done.

For information on local services call Ledonne at 719-589-4977.