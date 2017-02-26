Saguache County to see severe budgetary cuts

by Sandia Belgrade,

with Peter Peterson,

County Assessor

JoAnn Groff, Property Tax Administrator for the state of Colorado, has announced that this county and many others will see an 18% budgetary reduction in funding. What’s happened to cause such a severe situation? Every two years since 1982, the Gallagher amendment, a constitutional measure approved by voters, has required that the residential property taxes assessed value statewide can comprise no more than 45% of the state’s overall assessed value. Non-residential properties make up the remaining 55%. The target percentage, referred to as the 45/55 split, is so that commercial and residential assessment rates can’t get too far off from each other. Because the 45/55 ratio is set statewide, Gallagher doesn’t take local market conditions into consideration. That means the formula which is driven by what happens in the Front Range, where the bulk of the state’s population lives, can have dire effects on rural counties. Most years Gallagher doesn’t come into play. If commercial values and home values rise at a similar pace, there’s no need for an adjustment. According to Peter Peterson, Saguache County Assessor, since 2003, the residential rate has been 7.96%. Next year, however, according to the Department of Local Affairs, that is projected to drop to 6.56%. Local officials apply that rate to their tax levies to calculate how much residential property owners owe.

What’s different this year?

There’s been a housing market boom in the Front Range, the urban corridor which includes places like Denver and Colorado Springs. Housing prices have gone through the roof coupled with a business downturn, such as a recent dip in the oil and gas industry. It means homeowners could wind up contributing more than their 45% share, throwing the ratio out of whack. According to Gallagher, under the state constitution, that triggers a mandatory tax cut for homeowners.

The State must reduce the residential assessment rate to 6.56% to maintain the ratio. The Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights (TABOR ) adds another layer of complexity. Gallagher can trigger an automatic reduction in the assessed rate, but Tabor states that if you lower a tax rate you cannot raise it again without voter approval. And no property owner is going to vote for an increase of their taxes.

Regional impact

Most rural counties will be hit hard, and our county government is going to be squeezed. The ripple effect on Saguache County could be severe; it has an equity imbalance because there is so little commercial property. With a reduced residential assessment rate, the County will have a shortfall, projected to be an 18% budgetary reduction in funding. Difficult decisions lie ahead for the Commissioners. For example, Las Animas County, due to loss of oil and gas revenue, lost one employee and County offices went to a 30-hour work week. It could happen here. Our County Commissioners will have to plan for a worst case scenario including a reduction in County services. Also affected will be emergency services and special districts such as the library district. The state is also projecting a $170 million shortfall for school districts across the state in 2018 which the state is required by law to replenish from its own coffers. Some are speculating that the revenue from marijuana might be able to help.

There is no easy fix

Lawmakers in both parties acknowledge the challenges that Gallagher poses. The challenge is to bring equity back to the entire system, but solutions are elusive.

-30-

Membership surging as Crestone/Baca Indivisible works

to hold Congress & Trump administration accountable

The Crestone/Baca Indivisible group held its first organizational meeting at the home of Chalet II resident Sarah Hoenninger in mid-January with about 20 local residents gathering. According to organizer Susannah Ortego, the purpose was “to offer regular people a way to act effectively rather than sit home and worry about potentially destructive administrative and legislative actions that will affect all Americans on the heels of the last election.

“Because this administration is only being enabled by a Republican majority that is unwilling to provide checks and balances intended by writers of our Constitution, and because the majority also seems unwilling to practice any legislative moderation among themselves,” she added, “it is up to regular people to hold those politicians accountable for their actions and inactions.”

Ortego reported that for that reason more than 60 people have signed up to engage in positive local activism with the Crestone/Baca Grande Indivisible group and that they continue receiving calls from residents living outside Crestone/Baca, like Zapata and Saguache, asking to become involved. “This isn’t just happening because we’re a conspicuously ‘progressive’ community. It is happening all over the country and it is a very real movement, judging by the crowds that appeared at recent town halls in Utah, Tennessee, California and Aurora, CO. It isn’t going away,” Ortego said.

The Indivisible mission is

outlined in the sidebar that accompanies this article. Members are working with other Indivisible groups in this state and are looking to coordinate activities and share information with the recently formed SLV Women ACT Group out of Alamosa. They are the ones that organized the Jan. 20 march in Alamosa that so many Crestonites attended.

Gardner doubles down

News reports in Colorado and in mainstream media recently reported that Colorado Senator Cory Gardner (R) keeps doubling down on his assertion that it’s only “paid protesters” who are making all the “noise”. Ortego says “this assertion has played well with other Republicans like Utah Congressman Jason Chaffetz, who said the same thing after thousands of his own constituents came to tell this chairman of the Congressional Oversight Committee to ‘Do your job’ early in February. But that assertion is an ‘alternative fact’, meaning that it is simply wrong.

“I look at how many people have joined our effort in this one little community and I know that no one is paying them to write all the post cards and make all the calls that they’ve been sending his way. I don’t know who Senator Gardner is trying to kid, because he isn’t fooling anyone I know.

“The fact is that we have been continuously been calling and writing—to Senator Gardner, asking him to reject blatantly unqualified and potentially incompetent Wall St. billionaires for cabinet positions, and to our Third Congressional District representative Scott Tipton (R), who has apparently never seen an environmental protection regulation that he doesn’t want to eliminate.

“Since he and his Republican colleagues have been rushing to overturn environmental, banking and fossil fuel industry regulations while people are distracted by Trump’s latest tweet, and are planning to privatize Medicare (just for a start), it isn’t reasonable to expect any of us to be complacent. That’s one thing that landed us where we are.”

Welcome to the valley

Ortego told the Eagle that complacency may also be unlikely when SLV constituents learn that while Rep. Tipton’s and Sen. Gardner’s staffs have insisted that their bosses could not spare the time to hold a town hall anywhere in the Third Congressional District, they did find time recently to meet in Cortez with the Cattlemen’s Association and have accepted an invitation to appear at a Republican fundraiser in Alamosa on March 4.

According to the Feb. 14 edition of the Valley Courier both men are expected to attend the $30 a plate dinner at Adams State. At this writing, discussions are underway to determine if the Senator and Congressman will be willing to meet with at least a small group of constituents on March 4, even if they remain unwilling to hold a town hall while they’re here. If not, then Ortego says they are likely to find a peaceful gathering of District 3 constituents waiting outside the dinner venue to help their other hosts welcome them to Alamosa.