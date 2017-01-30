“I support strong security vetting for anyone who wishes to enter the United States, regardless of their faith, so a temporary halt on accepting new immigrants and refugees from certain countries that are known hotbeds for terrorism while we strengthen our screening procedures is a reasonable action. However, I am concerned about the impact that the President’s executive order is having on individuals who have visas or green cards. Individuals who have already been vetted and granted visas or permanent resident status should not be impacted by the executive order, and putting them under the umbrella of this order’s reach – no matter where they come from – will further damage an already-flawed immigration system. “Last year, top national security advisors under the Obama Administration told Congress that they do not have the ability to verify the identities of refugees fleeing Syria for the United States. Until we have this ability, I do not think it is unreasonable to halt resettlement, however, the executive order needs to be clarified, as its impacts on law abiding visa and green card holders are unacceptable. We are a compassionate nation that continues to be built by immigrants, but unfortunately bad actors try to use our compassion to do harm. Government’s priority must be to keep Americans safe, and I believe that can be done while still maintaining a generous immigration system that ensures those who wish to harm Americans do not slip through the cracks.”